China says more efforts should be made to stabilize and improve trade



FILE PHOTO: A container is transported into a logistics center near Tianjin Port, in northern China, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee FILE PHOTO: A container is transported into a logistics center near Tianjin Port, in northern China, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

May 24, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that more efforts should be made to achieve the goal of stabilizing trade while improving its quality, adding that the trade environment is growing more uncertain and challenging.

The domestic economy still faces downward pressure and some structural issues remain to be resolved, the ministry said in a statement summarizing the foreign trade trends for this year.

The statement made no mention of the United States or China’s trade disputes with it.

