China says it supports Fujian in new integrated development with Taiwan: Xinhua

November 3, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Communist Party says it will support Fujian province in exploring a new path for integrated development with Taiwan, state media reported on Tuesday.

Fujian is the province across a strait from Taiwan, which China regards as a wayward region.

In the next five years, China will help Taiwanese businesses participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and list on mainland markets, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the ruling party’s recommendation for the economic and social development for 2021-2025.

The recommendation also said China will be on high alert for and be resolutely against separatist activities fighting for Taiwanese independence.

