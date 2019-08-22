China says it hopes U.S. stops wrong tariff action, vows to retaliate



BEIJING (Reuters) – China hopes the United States will stop its wrong tariff action, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that any new tariffs would lead to escalation, despite delays in implementing the levies.

China will have to retaliate if the U.S. persists in its current course, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk)