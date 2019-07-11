China says it and U.S. can find way to resolve trade issue



Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

July 11, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the United States can find a way to resolve their trade dispute if legitimate concerns are taken into consideration, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng also said during a weekly news briefing that China hopes the U.S. will remove sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] as soon as possible and clear a path for healthy bilateral relations.

