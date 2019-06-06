China says foreign firms welcome to participate in 5G market



Employees wait for a shuttle bus at a 5G testing park at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee Employees wait for a shuttle bus at a 5G testing park at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry said on Thursday that it will continue to welcome foreign enterprises to actively participate in the country’s 5G market after it granted licences to four domestic companies.

Miao Wei, who heads the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments in a speech, according to a transcript published on ministry’s website.

