China says disputes with U.S. should be resolved via talks



FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration

May 27, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that any disputes between China and the United States should be resolved through talks.

The ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing.

