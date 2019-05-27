China says disputes with U.S. should be resolved via talks

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration
May 27, 2019
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that any disputes between China and the United States should be resolved through talks.
The ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Lusha Zhang; editing by Darren Schuettler)