China says death toll from coronavirus rises to 106, confirmed cases hits 4,515



A doctor looks to a monitor showing thermal scanners that detect temperatures of passengers at the security check inside the airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

January 28, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China said on Tuesday that 106 people had died from a new coronavirus that is spreading across the country, up from the previous toll of 81.

The number of total confirmed cases in China rose to 4,515 as of Jan. 27, the National Health Commission said in a statement, up from 2,835 reported a day earlier.

