FILE PHOTO: Cambodian Prime Minster Hun Sen arrives at a celebration marking the 41st anniversary of the fall of Khmer Rouge regime in Phnom Penh, Cambodia January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer FILE PHOTO: Cambodian Prime Minster Hun Sen arrives at a celebration marking the 41st anniversary of the fall of Khmer Rouge regime in Phnom Penh, Cambodia January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

February 5, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry said Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen would visit China on Wednesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the announcement at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

