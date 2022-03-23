China says black box from crashed plane is a cockpit recorder



Rescuers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, flight MU5735, crashed in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, in this still image taken from a footage March 22, 2022. Video taken March 22, 2022. CGTN via REUTERS TV Rescuers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, flight MU5735, crashed in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, in this still image taken from a footage March 22, 2022. Video taken March 22, 2022. CGTN via REUTERS TV

WUZHOU, China (Reuters) – China’s aviation authority said on Wednesday the black box retrieved from the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash is a cockpit voice recorder according to an early assessment.

The data storage units in the black box are relatively complete despite some damage, Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a media briefing.

The black box is being sent to Beijing, Zhu said.

