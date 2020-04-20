China says Australia’s questions on its COVID-19 handling groundless



FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang takes a question from a journalist during the daily press briefing of the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Monday Australia’s questioning of Beijing’s transparency on the coronavirus epidemic was groundless, reiterating that it has been open and transparent.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that Beijing had grave concerns about the remarks made by Australian foreign minister Marise Payne, who called for an international investigation into the origins of the virus and how it spread.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee, Editing by Catherine Evans)