China reports two coronavirus cases for May 2

FILE PHOTO: The skyline of the Beijing's Central Business District rises behind people crossing a street during evening rush hour as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in China, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter FILE PHOTO: The skyline of the Beijing's Central Business District rises behind people crossing a street during evening rush hour as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in China, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

May 3, 2020

By Alexandra Harney

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 2, up from one the day before, data from the country’s national health authority showed on Sunday.

One case was imported and the other was local, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. This compares to one imported case and no domestic transmissions on May 1.

The NHC also reported 12 asymptomatic cases for May 2, down from 20 the day before.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,877. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

