China reports seven new coronavirus cases, up from five a day earlier



People wearing face masks are seen at Wuhan Railway Station, in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Hubei province, China, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song People wearing face masks are seen at Wuhan Railway Station, in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Hubei province, China, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

May 18, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported seven new coronavirus cases for May 17, up from five a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Monday.

Of the new cases, four were imported from the Inner Mongolia province.

The country also reported 18 new asymptomatic cases on May 17, versus 12 the day before.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Wang Jing; Editing by Kim Coghill)