China reports no new coronavirus cases for May 28



People wear protective masks as they cross a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter People wear protective masks as they cross a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

May 29, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of the end of May 28, down from two a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission also confirmed five new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 28, down from 23 a day earlier.

