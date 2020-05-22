China reports four new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-May 21



A man wearing a protective mask carries an umbrella as a sudden thunderstorm darkens the mid-afternoon sky on the day of the opening session of the Chinese People s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter A man wearing a protective mask carries an umbrella as a sudden thunderstorm darkens the mid-afternoon sky on the day of the opening session of the Chinese People s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China recorded four new coronavirus cases on May 21, up from two a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Friday.

China also reported two imported cases from the previous day.

The NHC reported 35 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 31 a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to-date stands at 82,971. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

