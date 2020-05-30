China reports four new coronavirus cases for May 29



People wearing protective face masks are seen on a street following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song People wearing protective face masks are seen on a street following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

May 30, 2020

(Reuters) – China recorded four new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of the end of May 29, up from none the day before, data from the country’s health authority showed on Saturday.

All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on its website.

The NHC also confirmed four new asymptomatic cases, compared to five the day before.

With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,634.

(Reporting By Alexandra Harney; editing by Jane Wardell)