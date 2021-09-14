China reports 92 new COVID-19 cases for Sept 13 vs 49 day ago



FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk along The Bund in front of the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk along The Bund in front of the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

September 14, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported on Tuesday 92 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 13, compared with 49 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 59 were locally transmitted, all of which were in Fujian, the health authority said. That compares with 22 local cases a day earlier, also in the southeastern province.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 28 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept. 13, mainland China had recorded 95,340 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Himani Sarkar)