China reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in mainland, vs 37 day earlier

August 8, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 31 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 7, down from 37 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, six were imported infections involving travellers from overseas compared with 10 such cases reported a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement published on its website.

There were also 14 new asymptomatic cases, same as a day earlier.

Total number of infections in mainland China now stand at 84,596, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

