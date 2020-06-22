China reports 18 new coronavirus cases, nine in Beijing



FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks line up outside a site for nucleic acid tests, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks line up outside a site for nucleic acid tests, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

June 22, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported as of June 21 compared with six a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Colin Qian, Judy Hua and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)