China reports 17 new coronavirus cases for Nov 20 vs 23 day earlier



FILE PHOTO: People wait at an observation area after receiving booster shots of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination site in Beijing, China October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People wait at an observation area after receiving booster shots of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination site in Beijing, China October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

November 21, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 20, down from 23 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, four were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, up from three a day earlier.

China reported eight new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 16 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Nov. 20, mainland China had 98,467 confirmed coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by William Mallard)