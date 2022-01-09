China reports 165 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 8, Omicron cases reported in Tianjin



FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China reported 165 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 8, up from 159 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 92 were locally transmitted,according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from95 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxiprovinces.

At least two local cases found in the northern coastal city of Tianjin, which shares a border with the capital city Beijing, were caused by the Omicron variant, state television reported on Sunday. The city has begun testing among nearly all its 14 million residents.

China reported 46 new asymptomatic cases, which itclassifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 52 aday earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,619 confirmed casesas of Jan 8.

