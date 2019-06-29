China reaffirms close communication with U.S. over trade deal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:29 AM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said China is working closely with the U.S. to finalize a Phase One trade deal. On Thursday, he added Washington and Beijing are still working out the final details before signing the deal.

“China and the United States have reached an agreement on the text of Phase One trade deal, on the basis of equality and mutual respect. The United States will perform its commitment on partly canceling tariffs on Chinese goods and phasing out some tariffs slated to be added on Chinese products. The negotiating teams of the two sides are in close communication on the follow-up work concerning the signing of the agreement.”

– Gao Feng, Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce

This announcement came just days after President Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would hold a formal ceremony to sign the agreement. The two nations agreed to a Phase One preliminary trade agreement this month.

“The China deal, as you know, was just approved a little while ago,” said the president. “It’s a phenomenal deal.”

Under the agreement, the Trump administration will reduce tariffs on China, beginning with a 50 percent tariff reduction on $112 billion of Chinese goods. Additional tariffs, which were previously scheduled to take effect on December 15th, have also been called off.

The agreement reportedly outlined Beijing’s commitment to increase spending on U.S. goods, including agricultural energy and manufactured products, by $200 billion over the next two years. The deal will also require China to undergo many unidentified “structural changes,” which experts believe are related to intellectual property rights protection and overall market access.

Chinese officials have said the deal will “fundamentally serve the interests of people of both countries and the world.”

The Chinese side has said the world’s two largest economies must deal with bilateral economic and trade relations with the big picture in mind. The agreement is expected to bring positive influences to areas including economy, trade, investment and the financial market.

Following the signing, officials will immediately begin drafting Phase Two of the deal.

