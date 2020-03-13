China ramps up efforts to boost consumption as virus hurts economy





BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner on Friday announced guidelines to boost residents’ property income and improve consumer market supply, in an effort to promote consumption as the coronavirus crisis takes a toll on the economy.

China will reduce import tariffs on consumer goods and encourage regions that have car plate quota restrictions to increase quota, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

