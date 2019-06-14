China raises anti-dumping duties on some U.S., EU steel tubes and pipes



FILE PHOTO: Steel pipes waiting to be loaded and transferred to the port are seen at a steel mill in Cangzhou, Hebei province, China March 19, 2018. Picture taken March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Muyu Xu

June 14, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Friday that it was raising anti-dumping duties on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes used at utilities and imported from the United States and the European Union.

The anti-dumping tax rate applicable to the steel tubes and pipes is between 57.9% and 147.8% on companies in the United States and the EU, effective June 14, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Tariffs on U.S. steel extrusion firm Wyman-Gordon Forgings are at 101%, while those on all other U.S. companies are 147.8%, the ministry said.

The anti-dumping tariff on Vallourec units Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France are 57.9%, with all other EU companies face tariffs of 60.8%.

China, the world’s largest steel producer and consumer, had imposed 13-14.1% tariffs on companies in the United States and the EU in 2014 which expired on May 10, 2019.

The decision to extend the anti-dumping tariff follows a request from the Chinese domestic steel tubes and pipes sector, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Hallie Gu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)