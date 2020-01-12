China pushes ‘One China, One Taiwan’ policy following landslide election

OAN Newsroom

Chinese leadership continues to declare their rule over Taiwan after the island’s pro-democracy president won in a landslide election. China’s foreign ministry reportedly said no matter what happens in Taiwan, there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of that.

Many pro-democracy supporters took to the streets after the election to celebrate. Activist Joshua Wong said Tsai Ing-wen’s victory was a “precious moment” for people in Hong Kong.

“Today is the day for the majority of Taiwanese to choose their fate, to safeguard their democracy and freedoms, and most importantly, to say no to CCP’s authoritarian invasion,” he said.

Tsai Ing-wen has won presidential election to secure democracy & freedom for Taiwan. After sweeping to victory, Taiwanese walked on the street, held up five fingers to represent Hong Kong movement's #FiveDemandsNotOneLess & chanted “Taiwan, keeping going! Hong Kong, keep going!” pic.twitter.com/mVcpX1GeaX — Eileen Chang 😷⛑🥽🌂🧤🇭🇰 (@Hongkon84458416) January 11, 2020

The Chinese government is opposing Taiwan independence, or the idea of ‘one China, one Taiwan.’ The foreign ministry and residents in Beijing said they continue to push for the ‘one country, two systems’ principle.

“Taiwan is always a part of China’s territory, many hope that the people across straits can coexist peacefully,” said one resident. “This is the ‘One China’ principle, and is also what Chinese people have been longing for.”

Beijing called on the international community to respect the notion of ‘one China’ following the election. Chinese analysts have viewed the election as a setback in relations with Taiwan, but not a “major crisis.”