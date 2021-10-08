China proposes cutting items on negative list for market access



FILE PHOTO: People rest at a park near Beijing's central business area, China August 29, 2017. Picture taken August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee FILE PHOTO: People rest at a park near Beijing's central business area, China August 29, 2017. Picture taken August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

October 8, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has further reduced the number of sectors and industries that are off-limits to both Chinese and foreign investors in its latest draft version of so-called negative list for market access.

The 2021 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited has been cut to 117, according to a document released by the National Development and Reform Commission on Friday, compared to 123 sectors on the 2020 list.

Industries not on the list are open for investment to all and require no approval.

