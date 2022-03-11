China premier says hopes U.S., China can properly manage differences



A rider drives past a giant screen showing a news conference by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang A rider drives past a giant screen showing a news conference by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

March 11, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Premier Li Keqiang on Friday urged more cooperation between China and the United States to tackle global challenges while properly managing their differences.

Economic competition between Beijing and Washington should be benign and fair, Li said at a news conference after the close an annual meeting of parliament.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)