China pledges to stabilize land and home prices in 2019: state media



A man cleans the glass roof at an apartment block in Beijing, China June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee A man cleans the glass roof at an apartment block in Beijing, China June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

December 24, 2018

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s housing ministry said it will stabilize land and home prices in 2019 and firmly curb speculation in the property market, the state television reported on Monday.

Beijing will guide medium- to big cities to develop a rental housing market and increase effective supply of public rental housing in the next year, CCTV reported, citing a meeting of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China.

China will also maintain continuity and stability of housing policies in the coming year and continue to push ahead shanty-town redevelopment program, CCTV added

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)