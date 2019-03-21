China optimistic negotiators will agree on mutually beneficial deal with U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

Chinese officials are feeling optimistic about the state of trade negotiations with the U.S., after the White House decided to hold off on raising tariffs.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing Saturday the Chinese vice commerce minister said both sides are working toward a deal that is “equal and fair.”

He explained any deal reached with the U.S. must go both ways, apparently in reference to the U.S. calling for strict enforcement of the terms of any future agreement.

While disagreement still exists over key issues like market access and intellectual property theft, President Trump is hopeful finding common ground will boost markets around the world.

“If you look at the stock market over the last few months, it’s been great. And certainly since my election, it’s up — getting close to 50 percent — the stock market. So, we’re obviously very happy with that. We will — I think as soon as these trade deals are done, if they get done — and we’re working with China; we’ll see what happens — but I think you’re going to see a very big spike. A lot of people are waiting to see what happens with the china deal.” -President Trump

The president’s Chief Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow hinted Friday, that a deal could be reached later this month, or possibly by April.