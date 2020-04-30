China opposes international COVID-19 probe that presumes its guilt: vice foreign minister



FILE PHOTO: A worker from the city's center for disease control and prevention draws blood from a man to conduct a test for antibodies against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Suifenhe, a city bordering Russia in China's Heilongjiang province, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Huizhong Wu FILE PHOTO: A worker from the city's center for disease control and prevention draws blood from a man to conduct a test for antibodies against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Suifenhe, a city bordering Russia in China's Heilongjiang province, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Huizhong Wu

April 30, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China “resolutely opposes” any international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that presumes its guilt, said Le Yucheng, a vice-foreign minister, in comments published on Thursday.

Citing an interview Le gave to NBC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website that Beijing firmly opposes a “politicised” international investigation aimed at stigmatising China.

(This story corrects surname of vice-foreign minister to Le, not Yue)

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)