China November exports rise 21.1% year-on-year, imports up 4.5% year-on-year

December 7, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports in November rose 21.1% from a year earlier, after 11.4% growth in October, while imports grew 4.5% last month, from a 4.7% expansion in October, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast export growth of 12.0% in November from a year earlier, and import growth of 6.1%.

China posted a trade surplus of $75.42 billion in November, compared with a $58.44 billion surplus in October and a forecast from the Reuters poll for a $53.5 billion surplus.

(The story corrects to add dropped words in headline)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)