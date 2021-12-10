China Nov. vehicle sales fall 9.1% -industry body



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s auto sales dropped 9.1% in November from a year earlier, industry data showed on Friday, in a seventh consecutive monthly fall as a prolonged global shortage of semiconductors disrupts production.

Overall sales in the world’s biggest car market stood at 2.52 million vehicles in November, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

