China, Nicaragua hold talks in city of Tianjin following Taiwan break

December 10, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Government representatives from China and Nicaragua began talks in the city of Tianjin on Friday, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.

A video published online by the channel Friday morning showed Nicaraguan finance minister Ivan Acosta and two sons of President Daniel Ortega meeting with Chinese officials.

The meeting comes shortly after Nicaragua announced it would sever formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The Latin American country’s break leaves Taiwan with 14 formal diplomatic allies.

(This story was corrected to remove reference to Nicaragua’s vice president in second paragraph.)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; additional reporting by the Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)