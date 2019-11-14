China move to end U.S. poultry ban will boost U.S. exports by $1 billion annually: USTR, USDA



FILE PHOTO: Chickens feed from a row of feed bins at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Chickens feed from a row of feed bins at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

November 14, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Thursday that they welcomed China’s decision to lift a nearly five-year ban on poultry imports from the United States, adding this would boost U.S. exports by $1 billion annually.

“China is an important export market for America’s poultry farmers, and we estimate they will now be able to export more than $1 billion worth of poultry and poultry products each year to China,” Lighthizer said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, China’s customs authority said it was lifting the ban on U.S. poultry meat and eggs, which started in 2015 after an avian influenza outbreak.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)