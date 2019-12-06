China-made Tesla cars recommended for Chinese subsidies: ministry



A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

December 6, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Industry Ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Inc. <TSLA.O> Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended to receive subsidies for new energy vehicles, according to a document published on Friday.

It was not immediately what level of subsidy China would grant the Tesla car, which is built in the U.S. firm’s Shanghai car plant.

A Tesla representative confirmed the company’s vehicles had been recommended for subsidies.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)