China lowered expectations for U.S. trade talks after blacklist: Chinese officials, diplomats



FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

October 9, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Surprised and upset by this week’s U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies, Beijing has lowered expectations for significant progress from this week’s trade talks with the United States, Chinese government officials, diplomats, and investors told Reuters.

While Beijing theoretically wants to end the trade war, Chinese Communist Party officials are not optimistic about the size or scope of any agreement with Washington in the short-term, they said.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)