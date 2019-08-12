China July NEV sales down 4.7% year-on-year: industry association



August 12, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China fell 4.7% in July from a year earlier, the first drop in more two years, data from the country’s biggest auto industry association showed.

That compared with growth of 80% in NEV sales in June.

Overall auto sales in the world’s biggest vehicle market fell 4.3% in July, down for a 13th consecutive month, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.

That followed declines of 9.6% in June and 16.4% in May, as well as the first annual contraction last year since the 1990s against a backdrop of slowing economic growth and a crippling trade war with the United States.

