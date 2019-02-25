China January soybean imports from U.S. nearly doubles vs. December: customs



FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo

February 25, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s imports of U.S. soybeans nearly doubled in January from the previous month as more cargoes booked earlier after a Sino-U.S. trade truce, according to Chinese customers data.

China brought in 135,814 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in January, up 95 percent from 69,298 tonnes in December. But the figure was still 99.7 percent down from 5.82 million tonnes a year earlier as Beijing’s hefty tariffs on American shipments curbed purchases.

