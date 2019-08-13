China January-July FDI up 7.3% year on year in yuan terms



FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

August 13, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China rose 7.3% from a year earlier to 533.14 billion yuan ($75.56 billion) in the first seven months of this year, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

In July, FDI into China grew 8.7% from a year earlier to 54.82 billion yuan, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)