China issues 5G licenses to four firms: state media



FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

June 6, 2019

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry granted 5G licenses to China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network Corp on Thursday, the state broadcaster CCTV said.

Beijing had granted licenses at the end of 2018 to China’s three state-owned carriers to conduct 5G trials but this is the first time it has given the go-ahead for full commercial deployment.

