China in communications with Australia over trade disputes: commerce minister



China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan concludes a news conference at the State Council Information Office, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan concludes a news conference at the State Council Information Office, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

May 18, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce minister Zhong Shan said the two countries are in communication when asked about Australia’s request to discuss beef and barley trade issues, amid escalating tensions over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in May, Australia’s trade minister Simon Birmingham requested a telephone call with Zhong after four large beef exporters were suspended by Chinese customs authorities.

Beijing has also proposed an 80% tariff on Australian barley shipments amid souring ties over Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that emerged from China late last year.

