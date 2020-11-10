China import fair sees $72.62 billion worth of ‘intentional’ deals signed, says state media



FILE PHOTO: Staff members wearing face masks are seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: Staff members wearing face masks are seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

November 10, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw $72.62 billion worth of “intentional” deals signed at the event this year, up 2.1% over the prior year, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday citing its organisers.

It cited Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the bureau responsible for organising the week-long import fair in Shanghai. The event, which closed on Tuesday, aims to show the country’s openness to importing foreign goods.

Last year, China’s commerce ministry said deals worth $71.13 billion were agreed at the fair.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)