China hopes U.S. will respect WTO ruling, uphold multilateral trading system



FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured in front of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured in front of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

September 16, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China said it hoped the United States would respect the rulings of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and take practical actions to maintain the multilateral trading system, the country’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

WTO ruled that additional tariffs imposed by the United States against China in 2018 were inconsistent with global trading rules.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Gareth Jones)