China has given 75.8% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses: health official



FILE PHOTO: People arrive to get a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter FILE PHOTO: People arrive to get a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

October 30, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Oct. 29, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Saturday.

That accounts for about 75.8% of China’s 1.41 billion people.

A total of 2.26 billion vaccine doses had been given in China as of Oct. 29, official data showed.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Stephen Coates)