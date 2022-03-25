China finds second black box from China Eastern jet – state media



Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

March 25, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has found the second black box belonging to the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said on Friday.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)