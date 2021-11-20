China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

November 20, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s State Administration of Market Supervision found 43 cases that violated regulations under antimonopoly legislation, involving companies including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, and imposed penalties, according to a notice from the regulator.

Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000), it said.

($1 = 6.3863 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by William Mallard)