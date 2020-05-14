China faces increasing downward pressure on foreign trade this year: commerce ministry



FILE PHOTO: Containers of Chinese companies China Shipping and COSCO (China Ocean Shipping Company) are loaded on a container as it is leaving the port in Hamburg, Germany March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer FILE PHOTO: Containers of Chinese companies China Shipping and COSCO (China Ocean Shipping Company) are loaded on a container as it is leaving the port in Hamburg, Germany March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

May 14, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China faces increasing downward pressure on foreign trade this year due to the huge shock the coronavirus pandemic has caused to the world economy and global supply chains, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The impact is especially pronounced for medium-sized and small firms and labour-intensive sectors, said ministry spokesman Gao Feng during a weekly press conference.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)