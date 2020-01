FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a manufacturing plant of Sany Heavy Industry Co. during a government-organised tour of manufacturers based in Changsha, Hunan province, China, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a manufacturing plant of Sany Heavy Industry Co. during a government-organised tour of manufacturers based in Changsha, Hunan province, China, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

January 20, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China still faces big pressure in stabilizing industrial output growth this year, Industry Minister Miao Wei said on Monday.

Miao made the comments in a press conference in Beijing.

