China Evergrande shares rise, as it faces bond interest payment

Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

September 29, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of embattled China Evergrande rose around 2% on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for an interest payment to offshore bondholders that gives the property developer its next test in public markets.

Evergrande missed a bond interest payment last week and has another coupon payment of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

Shares of the company rose in early trade to HK$2.71.

