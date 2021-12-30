China Evergrande says construction resumes at 91.7% of projects



HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Thursday in its Wechat account that 91.7% of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort.

Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

