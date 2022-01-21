China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list – letter



FILE PHOTO: A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton/ FILE PHOTO: A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton/

January 21, 2022

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has asked offshore bondholders to disclose holdings to prepare a bondholder identification list, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The cash-strapped firm said the identification list is for communicating with bondholders.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)